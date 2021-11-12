Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ANSYS (ANSS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2021 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $381.00 to $437.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $305.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $425.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2021 – ANSYS had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $425.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – ANSYS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $385.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.59. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,856,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,413,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

