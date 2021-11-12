Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $109.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $123.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

