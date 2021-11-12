Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ryanair (RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2021 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/2/2021 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/2/2021 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/25/2021 – Ryanair had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – Ryanair had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Ryanair had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/17/2021 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/17/2021 – Ryanair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/17/2021 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/17/2021 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Ryanair stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.56. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 19.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 580,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after purchasing an additional 95,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

