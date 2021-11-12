Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

WB opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. Weibo has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

