Weibo (WB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/12/2021 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Weibo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/30/2021 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

9/21/2021 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ WB traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,357. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

