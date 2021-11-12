Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 7,498 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $165.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $171.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

