Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 19,431 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,431 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco raised its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $144.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,989 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.19.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.