Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Citi Trends worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 152,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $771.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

