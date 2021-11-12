Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 27,259 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of TUFN opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

