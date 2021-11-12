Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 125,098 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $13.29 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

