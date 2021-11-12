Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 65,357 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $303,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,078 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $86,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.