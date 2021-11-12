WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.20% from the company’s current price.

WELL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.72.

Shares of WELL traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.74. 392,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,442. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$6.40 and a 1-year high of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

