Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 92.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $245,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.70. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

