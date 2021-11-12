Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,967 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chemed were worth $188,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 672.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHE opened at $499.20 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.59 and its 200-day moving average is $472.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

