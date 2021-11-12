Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 538,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.68% of Hess worth $184,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HES stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $92.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

