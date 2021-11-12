Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,448,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,128 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.17% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $241,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $106.17 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $107.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

