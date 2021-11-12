Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $225,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.