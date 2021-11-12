Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,409,634 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $50.59 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

