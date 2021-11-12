Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,140. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOWL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.