WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $43.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.46% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.62.
Shares of WestRock stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $62.03.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in WestRock by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 14.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in WestRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,262,000 after purchasing an additional 296,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.
