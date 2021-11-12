WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $43.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.46% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. WestRock has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in WestRock by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 14.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in WestRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,262,000 after purchasing an additional 296,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

