Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires 245,511 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coupang worth $40,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $63,769,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of CPNG traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 215,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

