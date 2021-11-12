Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,644 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive makes up 2.5% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Peloton Interactive worth $390,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830,356. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,470 shares of company stock valued at $31,662,412. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

