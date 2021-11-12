Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Has $793.51 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,927 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 5.2% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $793,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $105.61 on Friday, reaching $1,595.95. The company had a trading volume of 73,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,096. The firm has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,447.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,404.06. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $880.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

