Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 225,479 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,752 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 225,479 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SEA worth $211,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 253,111 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after acquiring an additional 228,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,177 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.23.

NYSE:SE traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $337.35. The stock had a trading volume of 47,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.57. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

