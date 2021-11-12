Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 239,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of DLocal stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

