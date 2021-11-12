Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.65.

NYSE UP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 15,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,740. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

