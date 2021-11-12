Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:WLL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.20. 5,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $70.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

