WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WLDBF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WildBrain in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WildBrain has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. WildBrain has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.