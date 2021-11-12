William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Open Lending in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,876 shares of company stock valued at $45,089,954 in the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 407,232 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

