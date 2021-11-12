William Blair Comments on FibroGen, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FibroGen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.78). William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.22 on Friday. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FibroGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,214,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after buying an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,870,000 after buying an additional 68,803 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

