William Blair Comments on Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

THR stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

