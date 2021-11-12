William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

ONTF opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $655,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,436 shares of company stock worth $17,337,605 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

