Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.15

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.15 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 231.70 ($3.03). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 229.10 ($2.99), with a volume of 3,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95. The firm has a market cap of £196.17 million and a PE ratio of -44.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.42.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.40%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.