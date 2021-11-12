Wings (WINGS) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Wings has a market cap of $3.19 million and $201.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wings has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00221780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00090338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.