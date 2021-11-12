Wise (LON:WISE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $755.00

Wise plc (LON:WISE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 755 ($9.86) and last traded at GBX 779 ($10.18), with a volume of 824562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 827.60 ($10.81).

WISE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($11.69) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of £7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 996.41.

In related news, insider Taavet Hinrikus sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65), for a total transaction of £81,500,000 ($106,480,271.75). Also, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £261,424.80 ($341,553.17). Insiders have sold 10,552,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,324,882 over the last 90 days.

Wise Company Profile (LON:WISE)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

