Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,800 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,113.31 ($66.81).

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,830 ($63.10) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,960.48 ($51.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,918.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,835.79.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

