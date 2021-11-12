Wolfe Research Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $136.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.77, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

