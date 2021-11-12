Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,776,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,069,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $967,000.

NVSA stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

