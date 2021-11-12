Woodline Partners LP Buys New Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRNL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,012,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,931,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,855,000.

Shares of KRNL stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

