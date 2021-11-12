Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 232,537 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 232,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.40% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 153,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,186 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of AVDL opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

