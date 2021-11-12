Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 27,076 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $10,197,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

INTA opened at $31.82 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

