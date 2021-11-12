Woodline Partners LP Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

