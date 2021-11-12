Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 119,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $273,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 392,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

RAIN opened at $14.83 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.