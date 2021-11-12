Woodline Partners LP Takes $487,000 Position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,855,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $12,136,000.

NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

