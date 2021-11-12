Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WK. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $4,186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,622 shares of company stock worth $23,241,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.14. 272,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

