World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WWE has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of WWE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.93. 1,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,697. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 654,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,256,000 after purchasing an additional 555,079 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $20,031,583,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4,656.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 410,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 401,691 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

