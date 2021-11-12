Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Announces GBX 7 Dividend

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of WWH stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The stock had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 3,456 ($45.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,965 ($51.80). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,690.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,719.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65.
