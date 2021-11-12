Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) Announces GBX 7 Dividend

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WWH stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The stock had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 3,456 ($45.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,965 ($51.80). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,690.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,719.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65.

About Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

