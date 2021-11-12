WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WSPOF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSPOF opened at $149.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.31. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.