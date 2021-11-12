Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,781,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

