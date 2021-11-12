Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average of $106.42. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

